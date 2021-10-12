Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 532.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

MDLA stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,828 shares of company stock worth $18,128,940 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

