MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 331,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,242,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13.

In other MediaCo news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

MediaCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDIA)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

