Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,698,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 972,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

