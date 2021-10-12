Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

