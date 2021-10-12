Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, an increase of 689.1% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,022,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,941,250. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.