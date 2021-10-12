Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, an increase of 689.1% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,022,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,941,250. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.