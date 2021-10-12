MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.22 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $109,338.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00223131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094135 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

