MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.55

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.17. MediWound shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 56,493 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MDWD shares. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 198.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

