MEET.ONE Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $533,597.97 and $138,501.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

