megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches Market Cap of $155,518.13

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $155,518.13 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

