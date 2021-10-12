Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,379.43

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $290,379.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,691,665 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

