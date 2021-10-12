Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Purchases 20 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($194.15).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($191.01).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 743 ($9.71) on Tuesday. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 771.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 99.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

