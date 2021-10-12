Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLSPF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.