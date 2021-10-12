Meme (MEME) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00323819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009703 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006998 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

