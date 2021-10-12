MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $119,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 44.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,459.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29,186.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,791.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,593.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

