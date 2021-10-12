Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $532.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.