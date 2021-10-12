Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $93.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.37 million to $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $45.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.