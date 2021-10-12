Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $93.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.37 million to $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

