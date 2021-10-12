Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Mercialys has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.20.
About Mercialys
