Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Mercialys has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.20.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

