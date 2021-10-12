Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 278,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.