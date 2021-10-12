Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 188.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,432 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

