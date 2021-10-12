MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 665.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 17,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

