Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Meredith worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meredith by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

