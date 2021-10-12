Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Holdings Increased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 116.6% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 538,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 1,061,444 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

