Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,496 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.81% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

