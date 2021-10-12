Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.52

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 65032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

