MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,009,563,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,117,558 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.