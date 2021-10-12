Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $4.76

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00008453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $87,689.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.