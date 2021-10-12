Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.88

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 434393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

