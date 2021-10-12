Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.55.

TSE:MX traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.80. 149,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.07. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$34.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.14.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last ninety days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

