Method Finance (MTHD) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $363,340.70 and $911.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00216454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00092796 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

