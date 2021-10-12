Metronome Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,374.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00008003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $54.48 million and $20,374.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,470,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,184,501 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

