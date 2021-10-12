Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.53% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.