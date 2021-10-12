MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 72,180 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

