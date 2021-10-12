MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 72,180 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.