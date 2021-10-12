MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.69% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

