MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.97% of MGM Resorts International worth $1,844,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

