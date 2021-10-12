MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

