MGM Resorts International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 180,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of 576% compared to the typical volume of 26,637 call options.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $332,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 28,056,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.