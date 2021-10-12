MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $357,613.70 and $14.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00092062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,748,056 coins and its circulating supply is 153,446,128 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.