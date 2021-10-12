Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 567,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,402. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

