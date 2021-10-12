Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.77). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.50.

Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

