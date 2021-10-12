Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $348,132.40 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,872,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 106.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.