Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $348,132.40 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MU stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,872,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 106.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.