Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,487. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.