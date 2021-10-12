Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.56 and last traded at $66.96. 801,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,737,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 128,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.