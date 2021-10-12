Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.91. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 36,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.