Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Mimecast worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

MIME stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

