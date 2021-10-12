Mina Price Tops $4.16 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00007543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $61.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 262,444,310 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

