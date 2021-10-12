MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.25. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 19,893 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

