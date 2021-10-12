Mint Club Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $49,548.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.