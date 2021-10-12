MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $5,798.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.05 or 0.06258571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00309661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $593.92 or 0.01053574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.46 or 0.00497529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.41 or 0.00383899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00308548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004985 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

