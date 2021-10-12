Mirova Acquires 2,925 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirova lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NEP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,533. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

