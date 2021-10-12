Mirova Acquires 370 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $338.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $357.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

